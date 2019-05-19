

David Miles Knight



On Saturday, May 18, 2019 of Bowie, MD. David is the husband of Joanne Knight; father of Brian and Christopher Knight and Mike Griffin; brother of Debbie, Ron and Donald Knight and Russel and Wayne Biddix. David is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. David was a master barber with the U. S. Senate for 36 years. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at the American Legion Post 66, 9605 Old Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.