David Richard Knisely



Of Clearwater, Florida, hometown of Vienna Virginia, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends on July 17, 2019.

A memorial will be held at the American Legion Dyer Gunnell Post 180, 330 N Center St., Vienna Virginia, on September 7, 2019, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Phone number 703-938-9535