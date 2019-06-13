

David L. Reckert



David L. Reckert of Rockville, MD passed away on June 9, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with PKD. His loving wife and two daughters were by his side. He was born September 1, 1940 to Charles P. and Valeria (Nee Warner) Reckert and grew up in the home built by his great-grandfather at 3130 Dumbarton Street, Georgetown, DC. David married his childhood sweetheart Loretta Crawley on September 16, 1961 at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown. He worked as a computer specialist for the US Government for34 years until his retirement in July, 1993. Above all else, David was a devoted and loving family man. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta, and daughters Dana (Ollie) Burgess of Saranac Lake, NY, and Jennifer Magerowski of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Adam (Emily) Burgess of Lacey, WA; Lauren (Sam) Piper of Denver, CO; Molly Rose Burgess of Saranac Lake, NY; and John David Magerowski of Rockville, MD; great-grandchildren Connor, Ellie and Rafe Burgess of Lacey, WA. David is also survived by his brother Joseph (Star) of Leesburg, FL, sister Eileen Heim of Bethesda, MD and many nieces and nephews. David was pre-deceased by his parents, brothers Charles, William and Robert and sisters May Pettit and Virginia Lapp. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. The family wishes to thank Montgomery Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care during his final days, and asks that anyone wishing to make a donation in David's name do so to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

