

David Jay Levenson



Of Rockville, Maryland died on April 11, 2020 at the age of 77.

Born in Brookline, Massachusetts in 1942, David was a proud graduate of Brookline High School, where he served as president of his senior class, before completing his Bachelors degree at Brandeis University. David received his JD from Boston College Law School, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif. He moved to Washington, DC to work for the Securities and Exchange Commission and later transitioned to private practice, serving as a partner at a number of prominent global law firms headquartered in the Washington Metro Area.

A devoted husband and adoring father, David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louisa; his three children, Liza (Nathan) of Ottawa, Canada, Steven (Whitney) of Brooklyn, New York, and William (Erin) of Kensington, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Astrid, David, Leo, and Zelda.

David will be buried in Sharon, Massachusetts. Memorial details will be available at a later date. Please direct donations to the Louise A. Levenson Science Scholarship Fund, established in honor of David's sister, at Brookline High School.