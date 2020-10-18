DAVID D. LUCCI
80, passed away on October 10, 2020 while residing at Heartis Village North Shore in Glendale, Wisconsin. He was born on January 3, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended the former Don Bosco High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated in 1963. After college, he served two years in the US Army during which he spent a year overseas in Vietnam. After military service, he attended the University of Wisconsin Law School receiving his law degree in 1968. He went to work as a lawyer for the federal government in the main office of the Railroad Retirement Board in Chicago, Illinois. In 1979, he was transferred to Washington, DC where he worked until his retirement in 2003. During his 34 year career with the RRB, he worked as a general attorney, supervisory attorney, assistant general counsel, legislative counsel, and as counsel to the Labor Member of the board. His duty as legislative counsel involved working with members of Congress on behalf of the board. After retiring, he continued living in DC until he moved back to Wisconsin earlier this year. David was known for his good sense of humor and engaging personality. He was an avid reader who enjoyed living and working in the nation's capital. He also had an interest in photography and remained a loyal fan of Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Green Bay Packers. While living in Washington, he always looked forward to his visits back to Wisconsin for holidays and summer vacations to spend time with family and enjoy some fishing. David is survived by three siblings, his brother, Michael Lucci (Deborah) of Superior, Wisconsin, and two sisters, Susan Springborn (James) of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Mary Lucci of Mequon, Wisconsin. He is also survived by two nieces and four nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Stella Lucci, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
