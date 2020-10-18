Dear Michael, Susan, and Mary,

My deepest sympathies with the loss of Your brother, David. My heart was broken open again when Linda called to tell me of David’s passing. I found this picture of our brothers together, taken at a family reunion almost 20 years ago. As you know, Sam passed, too, suddenly this year. Mike and I feel your pain, sorrow, and loss. There are no words to ease the pain, only memories to hold dear. Celebrate his life and be there for each other. His life was a blessing to you all. May you find peace and strength in the days to come. My sincere condolences to you all. Love, Mary Christina

Mary Lovera

