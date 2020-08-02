Lwin David Thein Lwin Major. FMO (RAF UK) (Ret.) Dr. David Thein Lwin, age 89, passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure surrounded by his loving family at home in College Park, MD on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born on November 7, 1930 in Shwebo, Myanmar to U Khin and Daw Sint. Thein Lwin was married to Beryl Myint on May 17, 1962 in Hpa-An, Myanmar. They were married for 58 years and had four children. In 1959, Dr. Thein Lwin received his Bachelors of Medicine and Bachelors of Surgery, (M.B.B.S.) from Rangoon Medical University, Institute of Medicine. In 1959 he was commissioned into the Burma Army Medical Corps as a Physician. In 1965, Captain Thein Lwin was transferred to the Burma Air Force and trained at the Royal Air Force Institute of Aviation Medicine, in Farnborough, United Kingdom. After completing his training in 1967, he was promoted to Major and he became the first Flight Medical Officer (FMO) in the Burma Air Force. Major Thein Lwin FMO (RAF UK), dutifully served as a Commanding Medical Officer for 19 years and retired from the Burmese military in 1978. He continued as a general practitioner within the local community until 1979, when he immigrated, with his family, to the United States. In 1980, while studying to obtain his accreditation as a medical doctor, he worked as a Respiratory Technician at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and in 1984, he received the title of Medical Doctor (MD) in the United States. In 1986, he became a Respiratory Therapist and joined Providence Hospital until 1997, when he retired at the age of 67. David Lwin was a respected humanitarian in his medical practice and daily life. He lived by a strict moral code to treat everyone with respect, kindness, and never turn anyone away regardless of their: religious, cultural, ideological, or economic differences. With his wide smile and joyful laugh, David would make you feel at home with his jokes and funny anecdotes. He could easily discuss the similarities and differences of Islam, Buddhism, and Christianity, while his knowledge of history and current events led to lively discussions and enlightening conversations. His penchant for comedy and political satire was appreciated by friends and family. David excelled in mathematics, engineering, and languages. He was also a great sportsman who loved chess, billiards, tennis, boxing, volleyball, golf and soccer. David always competed as a gentleman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Beryl Myint Lwin of College Park, MD; his children and their spouses, MarMar and Richard Heath of College Park, MD, Min and Rose Lwin of Monrovia, MD, Moe Moe Lwin and Odin Shafer of Los Angeles, CA, Thin Thin and Marcus Mencarini of Berlin, Germany; his grandchildren, Neal David Proctor of Gaithersburg, MD, Olivia Lwin Heath of College Park, MD, Freya Shafer-Lwin of Los Angeles, CA; his sisters, Daw Tin Shwe of Mandalay, Myanmar, Lydia Myint Solomon of Beltsville, MD; his many nieces and nephews in Myanmar, Singapore, U.K., and U.S. An intimate Muslim interment service was officiated by Hakim's Islamic Funeral Home on Jun 24, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Rockville, MD. An intimate Muslim interment service was officiated by Hakim's Islamic Funeral Home on Jun 24, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Rockville, MD.



