

David Cass Lyman

August 29, 1927-November 20, 2019



David Cass Lyman, 92, of Washington, DC, passed away November 20 at his home due to brain cancer (GBM).

Born August 29, 1927, third son to William L. Lyman and Edith Adeline (George) Lyman, David was a native of Montclair, NJ. Montclair High School 1945; Merchant Marine Academy - cadet midshipman 1947; B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Lehigh University 1951; Activated U.S. Army Korea 1952-1953; Masters Industrial Management, Stevens Institute of Technology 1959.

David was married to Dorothy Jean Barrett (deceased) from 1951-1988 and Marjorie Jane Kirkpatrick Mahy (deceased) from 1990-2000.

David worked for the Dravo Corporation, Public Service Electric & Gas, M.W. Kellogg, and IBM-Federal Systems Division 1964-1991.

In his retirement, David enjoyed traveling the world, and spent many years volunteering, including at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Friends of Peirce Mill restoration, and Friends Club Bethesda (a support group for men with Alzheimers). David served two terms on the Board of his coop (one as treasurer) and on the committee overseeing replacement windows for the landmark building.

David is survived by his partner of 16 years, Suzanne J. Stack of Washington, DC; and his children, Andrew of Washington, DC, Laura Moore (Randy) of Reno, NV, and Roderick (Hope) of Bellingham, WA; four step children: Sara (Doug), Lisa (Jim), Mary (Craig), and Todd (Susie); five grandsons, Sam,Tom, James, Lyle, Kalifa; three granddaughters, Chelsea, Kiah, Lulu; and one great grandson, Brooksen. David will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

A service is planned for spring 2020 at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, North Bethesda, MD. A Celebration of David's Life will follow.

if you would like to make a donation in his name the family suggests Friends of Peirce Mill and Friends Club Bethesda, both 501c3's.