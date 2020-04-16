

David M. Godfrey Jr. (Age 70)



Of Woodbridge, VA passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after injuries from a fall. Son of Isabelle and David Godfrey (deceased) of West Hartford, CT he is survived by his siblings Carol and Michael Dropick of Avon, CT, Joan and Alex Zaleski of Westhampton Beach, NY, Don and Donna Godfrey of Hillsboro, NC, and Missy and Dave Fitzpatrick of New Canaan, CT.

Uncle David was a big part of the lives of his nieces and nephews and was adored by them and their families, Chris, Beth, Jaiden and Jackson Dropick, Peter Dropick and Jalynn Russell, Alexander, Tanya, Lyla, Taylor and Kane Zaleski, Caroline, Dave, Alana and Heath Parks, Andrew, Patrica and Hailey Zaleski; and Devon, Emily, Sascha and Sierra Godfrey.

David graduated from Northwest Catholic High School prior to American University undergraduate and Law School. He had a thriving and exciting young career as a magistrate of the DC courts prior to going into private practice.

Also known as "Captain Dave" he was happiest at the helm sailing his boat around the Chesapeake Bay entertaining friends. He loved a good joke, cheering on his Washington Redskins and energetic debates about politics and our government. The family will have a memorial with his favorite Maryland crabs and bloodies on the beach in Quogue at a later date.

He will be missed by all whose lives he's touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Patient Care Fund of Capital Caring Health in memory of David.