David Michael Mannheimer "Mike" Lt . Colonel US Air Force (Ret.)
Passed away on July 27, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patty, of Boydton, Virginia, two sons, Mark (Erin) of Washington, DC and Bret (Kathleen) of Valdosta, Georgia, and his two brothers, George Mannheimer (Julie) of Roswell, Georgia and Douglas Mannheimer (Cricket) of Tallahassee, Florida, a brother-in-law Robert Hull (Teresa) of Houston, Texas, as well as a niece, nephews, and cousins. Mike was born on August 22, 1945 to Hank and Bonnie Mannheimer and grew up in Tallahassee. Mike graduated from Florida State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He was a cadet in the United States Air Force R.O.T.C. and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He later earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University. After graduation from FSU, Mike began a 21-year career in the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War during which time he was the intelligence officer on over 150 flight missions in support of U.S. ground troops. Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1988, Mike remained connected to his work with the military as a defense contractor in Washington, DC. He and Patty raised their sons in Ashburn, Virginia. After retiring from Booz Allen Hamilton, Mike and Patty relocated to their home on Lake Gaston in southern Virginia. Mike enjoyed hosting friends and family, boating, reading, following the FSU football and baseball and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Bonnie, his uncle, Federal Judge Ben Krentzman (Wilma), as well as his aunts, Sara Srygley (T.Q.), Carolyn Krentzman and Juanita Snipes (Wilson). He will be buried with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that a donation be made in Mike's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(michaeljfox.org
).