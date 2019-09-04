

David Ryan Marmoll



David Ryan Marmoll, age 33 of Haymarket, VA died at his residence on August 28, 2019.

He is survived by his mother Helen E. Marmoll; aunt Judith A. Miller and her husband Charles of Appleton, Wisconsin; uncle John R. Marmoll of Ft. Worth, Texas and uncle Chester R. Marmoll and his wife Nocola of Marietta, GA; 16 cousins, 21 second cousins and many loving friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen The Martyr Catholic Church, 23331 Sam Fred Road, Middleburg, VA on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment Stonewall Memory Gardens.