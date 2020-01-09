The Washington Post

DAVID DANIEL MARON  

David Daniel Maron, aged 36, passed away on December 21, 2019 at his home in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by his wife Alison, son Liam, parents Kate and Susan, sister Shana, nephew AJ, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws who are grieving his tragic loss at such a young age. David was a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a senior statistician on a ground-breaking effort to reduce veteran suicide and sickness using artificial intelligence. David was also a beloved Sunday school teacher at his church, The Self-Realization Fellowship in College Park. The family is planning a memorial service in the spring for which announcements will be made. Memorial gifts may be sent in David's name to support the children's Sunday school program at The Washington DC Center of Self-Realization Fellowship, 4911 Niagara Rd, College Park, MD 20740.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 9, 2020
