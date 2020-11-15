David J. McGuinness
On October 30, 2020, educator and musician David J. McGuinness, age 80, passed away peacefully. David taught mathematics and shared his enthusiasm for computer science at Gallaudet University for three decades. He is survived by Ann McGuinness, his wife of 55 years; his son, Michael; and his daughter, Christine. His generosity, his patience, his love of bookstores and bossa nova, his warm smile and his gentle humor will all be deeply missed. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
.