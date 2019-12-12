DAVID BROOKS MCLANE "Dave"
Passed away on December 5, 2019, 10 days short of his 74th birthday. Dave was preceded by his father S. Brooks McLane, and is survived by his cherished mother, Violet Sylvester McLane; wife, Annette; daughter, Curren; sister, Marsha Haack (Harvey); and, brothers Rogers (Paulette) and James (Eliza); nephew, Christopher (Meghan); niece, Heather Walker (Patrick) and great nieces and nephews, Keeghan and Lachlan McLane, and Hayden Walker. An aunt, several cousins, and many long-time friends also mourn his passing. A memorial will be held at a later time. Remarks can be left at www.legacy.com
.