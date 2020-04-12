

David McMeans



Died on April 2, 2020, from complications related to COPD, with his wife of 50 years at his side. David was born in Sandusky, Michigan, on November 17, 1930. Growing up, he lived in several places as his parents moved around. After attending high school in four different states, David worked with his stepfather on an unsuccessful wildcat oil drilling adventure in Colorado, and then worked as a photofinisher and retail clerk in Abilene, Texas, before becoming a photographer, studio cameraman and director at KRBC-TV, the first TV station to go on the air in Abilene. In 1956, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where David enrolled at the Died on April 2, 2020, from complications related to COPD, with his wife of 50 years at his side. David was born in Sandusky, Michigan, on November 17, 1930. Growing up, he lived in several places as his parents moved around. After attending high school in four different states, David worked with his stepfather on an unsuccessful wildcat oil drilling adventure in Colorado, and then worked as a photofinisher and retail clerk in Abilene, Texas, before becoming a photographer, studio cameraman and director at KRBC-TV, the first TV station to go on the air in Abilene. In 1956, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where David enrolled at the University of Texas , Austin, and graduated with a liberal arts degree under its Plan II program. He then joined the Foreign Service and was assigned to posts at U.S. Embassies in London, England and Caracas, Venezuela. His last post was Saigon, South Vietnam, where he was serving at the time of the 1968 TET offensive. In 1969, he transferred to the U.S. Department of Commerce, where he worked as International Trade Specialist until his retirement in 1988.

In 1969, he married Sarah Dornin Wilkinson, whom he met when they were both working at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas. The two of them lived in Adams Morgan and enjoyed vacation travels in the U.S. on his BMW motorcycle and to Europe, China, Mexico and other places around the world. David was active in the volunteer management of their cooperative apartment building from the mid-70s thru the 1990s. In retirement, he pursued his interest in family genealogy and, at the time of his death, was completing a narrative history of the McMeans line since their arrival in this country in the early 18th century. In 2013, David and Sarah moved to The Residences at Thomas Circle, his home at the time of his death.

Surviving him are his wife, Sarah, a sister, Nancy Richey of Austin, two brothers, Alex (Margaret) and Kent (Marilyn) MacDougall, four nephews, a niece and several grand-nephews and grand-nieces. A celebration of life program will be held at The Residences at Thomas Circle at a future date. Those who wish may make a gift in David's memory to Jubilee Jobs or Jubilee Housing based in his longtime Adams Morgan neighborhood.