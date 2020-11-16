David Michael Meltzer
David Michael Meltzer of Potomac, MD, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of 43 years of Sherry Meltzer; devoted father to Rebecca Maarec (Mathew), Jennifer and Robbie (Lauren); cherished Zayde of Melanie, Julia and Oliver; loving brother of Steven (Harriet) and Richard (Helene), and son-in-law of Thelma Fisher. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support research at the Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute online at https://secure.jhu.edu//form/heart
