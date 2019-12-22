

DAVID P. MENTZER



On December 11, 2019, David Perry Mentzer, born in Bethesda, MD on August 1, 1968, exchanged his temporary life for the eternal. At the time of his death, he lived with his wife Irma, his son Perry, and his daughter Ava in Sofia, Bulgaria. David is also survived by Carol Mentzer, Mitch Gittler, Lisa Peltier and Perry David Mentzer.

Uncle David will be missed by his nieces and nephews in the US, in Holland, and in Suriname. They will always remember him as the uncle who listened to both sides of the story, never judged, played hard, and always had a "secret" to keep for them. His friends will miss Big Head David (as he was lovingly known) for his brilliance and wit, his incredible sense of humor, deep conversations, good times with scotch and cigars, but most of all, his true and genuine friendship.

Before David was medically disabled, he served in various Executive Level positions (in IT and Operations Management). He was last employed by Booz Allen Hamilton. However, the job he was proudest of and talked about most was when he was a Street and later Flight Paramedic in Washington, DC after he graduated from college with a degree in Emergency Medical Services in the early 90s. He also holds a Masters in IT Management from the University of Maryland.

David was biologically only 51, but his family measures his life not in numbers of years lived, but in love, good deeds, kind words, inspiration, advice, gentle touches, big hugs, and impact on people and community, making him over 100 years old. He was cremated in Plovdiv, Bulgaria (his favorite town) on December 16 and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on December 27 at 3 p.m. in Dulin United Methodist Church in Falls Church, VA.