David William Miller (Age 95)
On September 26, 2019, David passed away peacefully in Springfield, VA. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. Miller. David is survived by his children, Leslee Eldard and her husband William Eldard, and Christopher Robert Miller and his wife Cynthia Nash; his grandchildren, Eric Eldard, Emily Eldard, and Travis Alexander Nash; and many more family and friends. David served in the U.S. Navy
during WWII
, later retiring from the Naval Sea Systems Command after 30 plus years of civil service. He was an accomplished artist and spent many of his years in retirement painting. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenspring Village Benevolent Care Fund.
Services to be announced and are in the care of Demaine Funeral Home of Springfield.