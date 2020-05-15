

David N. Moquin



Retired teacher, football and wrestling coach passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at age 79. David graduated from Frostburg University and taught at Wheaton High School for 42 years. He was inducted into the Maryland Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2003 and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005, honoring his dedicated and successful coaching over the years. David is also noted for his singing talents on stage, semi-professionally, socially at the piano and in church choirs. A memorial service is planned for the fall.

David is preceded in death by his father, Neal; his mother, Lois and his step father, Carl G. Baker. He is survived by Darlene Prejean and his children, Alison Moquin Payne (Kevin), Michael Moquin, Kelly Moquin Shaffer (Tom) and April Moquin Shanahan (Jimi) and his grandchildren, Christian and Gabriel Payne, Gavin and Brody Shaffer and Laena Shanahan. Also survived by his first wife, Lee Hoffman Moquin, his brother, Neal Moquin (Kristina) and his sisters Cathy Schafer (Mark) and Jeannette Jefferies (Jeff) and will be missed by his ever faithful dog, Snickers.

