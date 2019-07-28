

David Wilmont Morgan, III



Passed away on July 25, 2019 in Aldie, VA. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Morgan (Brenda) and Rex Morgan (Greg); sisters, Denise Shrewsbury and Barbara Painter. Also survived by other family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Frankie Morgan and his brother Darryl.

A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 22203 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Idylwood Presbyterian Church, 7617 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA 22043 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment National Memorial Cemetery.