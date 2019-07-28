The Washington Post

DAVID MORGAN III

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Idylwood Presbyterian Church
7617 Idylwood Road
Falls Church, VA
Notice
David Wilmont Morgan, III  

Passed away on July 25, 2019 in Aldie, VA. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Morgan (Brenda) and Rex Morgan (Greg); sisters, Denise Shrewsbury and Barbara Painter. Also survived by other family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Frankie Morgan and his brother Darryl.
A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 22203 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Idylwood Presbyterian Church, 7617 Idylwood Road, Falls Church, VA 22043 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment National Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
