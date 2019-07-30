DAVID W. MORGAN, III
The officers and members of Local #10 International Union of Elevator Constructors are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother David W. Morgan, III on July 26, 2019. Officers and members may call at the Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA on Tuesday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Idylwood Presbyterian Church, 7617 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church, VA. Interment National Memorial Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA.
Fraternally, The Business Office