The Washington Post

DAVID MORGAN III

Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Idylwood Presbyterian Church
7617 Idylwood Road
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DAVID W. MORGAN, III  

The officers and members of Local #10 International Union of Elevator Constructors are hereby notified of the passing of Honorary Brother David W. Morgan, III on July 26, 2019. Officers and members may call at the Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA on Tuesday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Idylwood Presbyterian Church, 7617 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church, VA. Interment National Memorial Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA.
Fraternally, The Business Office  

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.