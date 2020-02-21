David Moyer
(Age 81)
Of Alexandria, VA passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. David was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Lewis and Mary (Adams) Moyer and spent his childhood in Port Chester, NY. David graduated from C.W. Post, Long Island University in 1961. He enjoyed a distinguished career in the Naval Investigative Service from 1964 to 1993. David is survived by his loving wife, Nola, daughter, Noel (Kevin), son, Timothy (Shantil), and grandsons, Jake and Ryan. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Services private.