DAVID MUTCHLER

David Edward Mutchler
David Edward Mutchler, 79, died peacefully on September 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lexington KY, he graduated St. Louis University and earned his Ph.D from Washington University in St. Louis. He joined USAID in 1971 and spent the next 30 years as a foreign service officer in Nepal, Barbados, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Panama and Washington, DC. He served as the USAID Mission Director for Panama and was Director of the Cuba Program (1997-2007), the first USAID program in support of the Cuban people. After retiring from USAID, David was a visiting professor at Catholic University. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn, parents Jack and Louise Mutchler, brother Dick and nephew Johnny. Survived by daughters: Mamie Wilson (Jeff), Meghan Deerin (JB) and Ana Maria Mutchler; granddaughters: Lilly, Lucy, Tess, Ellie, Grace, Lola and Carolyn; brother Patrick Mutchler (Ann); nephews John (Michele) and Michael Mutchler; and niece, Catherine Louise Mutchler. A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity in Georgetown where David was a parishioner. Donations should be directed to St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and Doctors Without Borders
