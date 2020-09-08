1/1
DAVID MUTCHLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Edward Mutchler  
David Edward Mutchler, 79, died peacefully on September 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lexington KY, he graduated St. Louis University and earned his Ph.D from Washington University in St. Louis. He joined USAID in 1971 and spent the next 30 years as a foreign service officer in Nepal, Barbados, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Panama and Washington, DC. He served as the USAID Mission Director for Panama and was Director of the Cuba Program (1997-2007), the first USAID program in support of the Cuban people. After retiring from USAID, David was a visiting professor at Catholic University. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn, parents Jack and Louise Mutchler, brother Dick and nephew Johnny. Survived by daughters: Mamie Wilson (Jeff), Meghan Deerin (JB) and Ana Maria Mutchler; granddaughters: Lilly, Lucy, Tess, Ellie, Grace, Lola and Carolyn; brother Patrick Mutchler (Ann); nephews John (Michele) and Michael Mutchler; and niece, Catherine Louise Mutchler. A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity in Georgetown where David was a parishioner. Donations should be directed to St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and Doctors Without Borders.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved