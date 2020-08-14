DAVID NEBB

DAVID JESSE NEBB
Suddenly, on August 10, 2020, DAVID JESSE NEBB of Rockville, MD. Beloved son of Jack and Martie Nebb. Dear brother of Sarah Nebb. David is also survived by his uncles and aunts Mike Wall, Wendy Weissman, Michael and Beth Neboschick and Margaret and Joe Gitelman, as well as by many loving relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Joseph Nebb and Monroe and Marian Wall. David was a proud 2020 graduate of Towson University. Funeral service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to United Synagogue Youth at www.USY.org
. Select Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.