The Washington Post

DAVID ODIORNE Jr. (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ODIORNE Jr..
Service Information
Enders and Shirley Funeral Home - Berryville
1050 W. Main Street
Berryville, VA
22611
(540)-955-1062
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Enders and Shirley Funeral Home - Berryville
1050 W. Main Street
Berryville, VA 22611
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church
1024 W Main St.
Berryville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DAVID W. ODIORNE, JR. (Age 87)  

Of Berryville, VA, on Friday, June 28, 2019. After 30 years of service in the US Army Signal Corps, Colonel Odiorne retired from military service on July 31, 1983. He worked in the private sector until his full retirement in 1991. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, 1050 W Main St., Berryville, VA. A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W Main St., Berryville, VA. Interment will be later in Arlington National Cemetery. To view the complete obituary and send condolences online, please visit
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.