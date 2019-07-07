DAVID W. ODIORNE, JR. (Age 87)
Of Berryville, VA, on Friday, June 28, 2019. After 30 years of service in the US Army Signal Corps, Colonel Odiorne retired from military service on July 31, 1983. He worked in the private sector until his full retirement in 1991. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, 1050 W Main St., Berryville, VA. A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W Main St., Berryville, VA. Interment will be later in Arlington National Cemetery. To view the complete obituary and send condolences online, please visit