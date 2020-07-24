1/1
David Parry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Thomas Parry
Long-time DC resident and recent Bethesdan, David T. Parry died July 13, 2020, following a short illness. He had recently celebrated his 87th birthday and 60th anniversary with wife Susan Myers Parry. He and Susan were partners in Academic Travel Abroad, a cultural tour operator, from 1973 until the company was sold in 2012 to three seasoned members of the ATA team. Born in Seattle on April 22, 1933, David moved at age 6 with his parents George Stanley Parry and Elizabeth (Jones) Parry to the San Francisco Bay area where he grew up. His older sister, Margaret, and younger brother, Stan, predeceased him. He is survived by Susan; sons Thomas (Christina Whitcomb) Parry (Washington, DC) and Joseph (Emily Pierce) Parry (Kensington, MD); and grandchildren Georgia and Evan Parry. David attended Piedmont High School (Piedmont, CA) and received his BA from Pacific University (Forest Grove, OR) in 1955. Following college, he served in the Army in Baumholder, Germany. On his return to the States, David moved to Washington, DC, where he attended American University while working for both House and Senate members of Congress. He received his MA in political science from AU in 1965. David then worked for the Washington Center for Metropolitan Studies and directed American University's summer school before acquiring Academic Travel Abroad. From 1981 to 2017, David enjoyed leading an annual hiking tour exploring the Alps. He was active in several railroad history societies, including the Lexington Group and the DC Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. He was a member of Heidelberg International, the University Club of Washington, and American Battlefield Trust.  His friends and family will remember his booming, boisterous laugh and his dry sense of humor. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Remembrances may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts of support may be made to the David T. Parry Founders Scholarship for study abroad, care of the Fund for Education Abroad at https://fundforeducationabroad.org/david-t-parry-founders scholarship.   


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved