David Patrick Clague (Age 39)



Died suddenly and too soon on March 29, 2019 due to complications from cancer, with his family and close friends by his side in Arlington, Virginia.

Dave was born December 5, 1979 to Dennis and Annette Clague in the same Northern Virginia area where he would spend his whole life. He was raised through his first 18 years with his brother and sister in the same house in Arlington, VA, where his parents still live today. He spent his spare time in his formative years playing mostly soccer and saxophone, and developing bonds of friendship with other young men who would end up staying by his side right up until his untimely death. He also developed a passion for the (then San Diego) Chargers football team, likely to share the burden of his older brother's misery over decades of misspent loyalty to the squad.

But Dave's greatest passion was his amazing and wonderful daughter, Annabelle, who greeted us all on October 11, 2010. From that first moment of life, Annabelle was the single greatest focus of Dave's existence. While Dave managed to also stay connected to his family and friends over the years, he was clearly most alive when he was with his daughter. His care and devotion to Annabelle shined right up until the end.

Dave also had a cat named Bogle, who is not as fondly regarded.

Dave is survived by his parents, Dennis and Annette; his brother, Darren (Angela); his sister, Leona (Yoni); sister-in-law, Shani; nephews, Drew and Dan; niece, Katie; Annabelle's mother, Madeliene; and his reason for living, Annabelle. Every Christmas, as they look at the gifts collected under the tree, they will pause and fondly remember Dave, who never once failed in his duty to carefully hand out the first round of gifts to everyone with that broad smile and a wisecrack for each and every one of us.