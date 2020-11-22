DAVID HENRY PHILLIPS
David Henry Phillips, 75, died peacefully on November 20, 2020, with his family by his side in Ashburn, Virginia, after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis and related complications. David was born and raised in Massachusetts, graduated Middlebury College in Vermont, spent his early years as a dad in New Hampshire, and summered often in Cape Cod. A true New Englander at heart, he was drawn to its granite scenery, glorious summers, and exuberant fall foliage. He enjoyed deploying a strong Boston accent whenever it suited him (which was often). After moving to Virginia while advancing his career, the state became his second home. But we suspect he now strolls peacefully among the oranges, reds, and yellow colors of his beloved New England. David was a loving father -- known for adventures in the park, perfect tuna sandwiches, and endlessly launching his kids off his shoulders during summers at Bear Gulch Lake in Summit, New York. Even his childrens' friends recall his kindhearted spirit and devotion to his family. He had a notorious sense of humor, generously deploying offbeat jokes amongst family and strangers alike. A skilled whistler, he reveled in going slightly off-key whenever someone was around who might care. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Stryker Phillips; son Matthew Phillips; daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Matthew Charlet; two young grandchildren James Henry Charlet (2) and Anna Stryker Charlet (5); mother-in-law Jean Stryker; brother Peter Phillips; sister Pamela (Herb) Eames; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of David's life when times are safer. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Ashby Ponds Benevolent Care Fund (Ashby Ponds Philanthropy Office, 21170 Ashby Ponds Blvd., Ashburn, VA, 20147) or The Jimmy Fund (www.jimmyfund.org/gift