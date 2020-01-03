

David E. Pinsky (Age 97)



Having suffered a stroke, died peacefully on December 31,2019 his wife and family at his bedside.

He received his BS. and LLB. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, after which he served as law clerk to Third Circuit Court judge Austin L. Staley. He subsequently worked on the legal staff of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund under Thurgood Marshall on the celebrated 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case on school desegregation.

After a number of years as associate professor of law at Rutgers University, he moved to Washington, DC. in 1963, where he worked in the office of the general counsel of the Department of Housing and Urban Development until his retirement in 1991.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie; his sons, Ross (Jeanette), Paul (Diane) and Douglas (Mirna); his 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many friends and family who held him in the highest esteem. He was dearly loved by all. Services previously held.