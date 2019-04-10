DAVID KIRPATRICK PURYEAR
"Bing"
On Friday, April 5, 2019, DAVID K. PURYEAR of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his father, David Puryear; mother Lucille Henderson; son, DaVadre Puryear; sister, Genean Puryear; two brothers, Adrian Puryear and Jamaal Berry; grandmother, Mary Puryear; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 for a homegoing service at Ebenezer AME Church, 7806 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service are 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DeVadre Puryear College Fund. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.