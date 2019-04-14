Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID "Rags" RAGLAND.



DAVID M. RAGLAND "Rags"



David M. "Rags" Ragland, age 68, of Ashburn, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. David graduated in 1969 from Robert E. Peary High School in Rockville, Maryland. At the time of his death, David was retired from a successful career as an Independent Insurance Sales Rep. He is survived by his partner in life of 32 years, Cyndi L. Campbell of Ashburn, Virginia; sister Carol Ann Williams of Frederick, Maryland; nieces Carrie Linn Murphy Harris of Palm Coast, Florida, and Michelle Elizabeth Williams Gaines of Frederick, Maryland; and his nephew Otho (Chip) Holland Williams III of Laurel, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Alexander Ragland, his mother Irene Elizabeth (Major) Ragland, his sister Virginia Lee Ragland Murphy, his niece Laura Marie Williams, and one of his best friends Tommy Davis. Services will be held privately. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Friends of Homeless Animals, 39710 Goodpuppy Lane, Aldie, VA 20105.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Green Funeral Home. He will be missed dearly but we are sure he is already charming the angels.