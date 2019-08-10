The Washington Post

DAVID RAVER (1936 - 2019)
Notice
David M. Raver (Age 83)  

Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, and a host of additional relatives and friends. He will be missed by his great-grand puppies. His strong "character, which is fondly remembered by all, included a sense of adventure, light heartedness, and a passion for nature.
Memorial donations can be made to Children's National Hospital 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington DC 20010.
A celebration of life will be planned during the upcoming months.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2019
