RECTOR DAVID E. RECTOR (Age 69) Passed away on October 15, 2019, in San Diego, California. He was born and raised in Washington, DC as Mildred Rector's only child. He graduated from McKinley Tech High School, and attended the University of the District of Columbia, earning a degree in Political Science. David worked first as a staff photographer with Topper Carew's The New Thing Art and Architecture Center. He enjoyed an exhibit of his photographic work at the Corcoran Gallery. Decades later, David's work was also remembered in the Smithsonian exhibit, "A Right to the City." David became a weekend DJ at WOL-AM, flagship station of the Hughes' Radio One network. In 1981, he began his 28-year career at National Public Radio as a producer. His legacy there is one of calm, measured, unequivocal passion and loyalty to all that he valued. After his mother passed, David followed his heart west and asked Roz Alexander-Kasparik to marry him. He arrived as San Diego's newest resident on opening day of Comic-Con 2008. David Rector survived an aortic dissection less than a year later and spent the next ten years fighting to regain his ability to move and speak. The court took away David's right to vote. But armed with a new disability rights law, lawyer Tom Coleman of the Spectrum Institute, fiancée Roz, and a bevy of supporters, David appealed to the court that had disenfranchised him. Ultimately, he regained his right to vote. David and Roz also realized his long-held dream by co-creating RECALL AND GIVEN, a memory-as-superpower comic. With the help of award-winning comic creator, Batton Lash, and an array of industry luminaries, David focused on developing RECALL AND GIVEN into the real-world, anti-ableist, superhero saga that he hoped could save the world. David Rector spent a lifetime immersed in visual, broadcast, news, musical, theatrical, film and television arts. On his last day, he played The Beatles' song, "The End," for Roz and all those gathered around: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." David survives in the ongoing lives of fiancée Rosalind "Roz" Alexander-Kasparik of San Diego; cousin, Edward Davis of Bowie, Maryland; and a family of relatives, friends and fans. David Rector's life will be remembered and celebrated at Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m.David survives in the ongoing lives of fiancée Rosalind "Roz" Alexander-Kasparik of San Diego; cousin, Edward Davis of Bowie, Maryland; and a family of relatives, friends and fans. David Rector's life will be remembered and celebrated at Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m.

