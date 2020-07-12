DAVID RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON DAVIS M. RICHARDSON February 2, 1949 ~ July 8, 2020 Davis Michael Richardson, of Boyds, MD, passed away on July 8 after a brief but valiant fight with melanoma. Davis was the founder and owner of Sugarplum Tent Company, a leading special events company in the Washington, DC, metro area since 1990. Davis established Sugarplum Tent Company in Montgomery County, MD, with his wife Barbi. The company quickly earned a reputation for excellence, attention to detail, elegance, and personal service. The company has been recognized as an industry leader by international special events organizations. Davis demonstrated his talents combining artistic creativity, professionalism, and his business management acumen to make each event memorable and worry-free for clients and their families and friends. Born in Auburn, Maine, in 1949, Davis attended Edward Little High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He was accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated in 1973 with an engineering degree. While at West Point, he distinguished himself as an outstanding cross-country skier and ski jumper on the Nordic Ski Team, Biathlon and Track teams, earning three West Point athletics letters for his NCAA competitions. Davis started his military career in the Infantry. After Airborne and Ranger Schools, he served with the 4th Infantry Division in Ft. Carson, CO, and the 3rd Infantry (The Old Guard) in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the Presidential Honor Guard. Fluent in French, Davis was posted to the Office of the Army Attaché at the US Embassy in Paris, where he and Barbi lived for two years and he obtained an M.A. in French through Middlebury College at the Sorbonne. While there, he served as a personal aide to President Reagan during a state visit. In 1982, he returned to West Point to teach French in the Department of Languages. In 1986, he resigned active duty to move back to Maryland and start his business and family, but continued serving in the Army Reserves. He completed an MBA at George Washington University and an MA in Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He was called up after 9/11 and completed two mobilization tours in support of "Operation Enduring Freedom" and "Operation Iraqi Freedom" serving staffs of the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He retired with the rank of Colonel in 2005. In addition to managing Sugarplum Tent Co, Davis was active in the community, serving two terms as a Commissioner on the Maryland National Capitol Park and Planning Commission (1991-1996). He also served on the board of the Mid-Atlantic Tent Renter's Association (MATRA), An avid boater for the past 12 years, Davis and his wife enjoyed many trips up and down the Inter-Coastal Waterway and then moved their boat to Venice, FL, where they were active members of the Venice Yacht Club. Davis was also a 45-year member of Tranquil Lodge AF & AM of Auburn, Maine. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbi; their son, Davis Oliver Richardson; mother, Mary Richardson, of New Gloucester, Maine; brothers, Barry (Deb) of Auburn, Maine, and Hutchinson Island FL; Brian (Kathleen) of Hopewell, NJ; sister, Debra of New Gloucester, ME; many nieces and nephews--and countless friends, devoted Army buddies, colleagues, and many gracious clients. The motto of Davis' West Point Class of 1973 is "Proud and Free, '73." Though we feel a loss in our souls by his passing, friends and family are proud to have been associated with his strong and meaningful life for his brief stay here on earth. A private internment is planned. Contributions in Davis' name can be made to the New Gloucester (Maine) Public Library, 379 Intervale Rd, New Gloucester, Maine 04260.A private internment is planned. Contributions in Davis' name can be made to the New Gloucester (Maine) Public Library, 379 Intervale Rd, New Gloucester, Maine 04260.



