David Edward Riordan

(Age 83)



Died peacefully at his home in Clifton, VA on February 12, 2019. He was born in Rheinlander, WI on October 5, 1935, the second of six children born to John Barnes Riordan and Nathalie Kuhlman Riordan.

David spent most of his youth in Oakton, VA, attending Fairfax High School and then The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. He graduated from Princeton University in 1958, where he studied history. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Sill, OK and later as a reservist. His career as an Account Executive with Merrill Lynch began in Madrid, Spain in the late 1960s and spanned over 30 years. He returned to the Washington area in 1970 and retired in 2000. David enjoyed traveling, cooking, filming lacrosse games, playing bridge, caning chairs, reading history and spending time with his family.

David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Catherine (Kitty) Howell Riordan, his four siblings, Sandra Bohnsack of Chicago, IL, Michael P. Riordan (Linda) of Rochester, NY, Patrice Keegan of Fairfax, VA, and Jerris Riordan of Vienna, VA; his six children, John Riordan, MD (Karen) of Charlottesville, VA, Laura O'Brien (Bill) of Camden, DE, Carey Riordan of Germantown, MD, Melisa Larkin (Ryan) of Tega Cay, SC, Matthew Riordan (Paige) of Laguna Niguel, CA and Michael E. Riordan, MD, of Rochester, NY; as well as 11 loving grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, mother and brother John P. Riordan.

A memorial service will be held on February 24, 2019, at Accotink Unitarian Universalist Church, 10125 Lakehaven Court, Burke, VA, beginning at 3 p.m., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the .