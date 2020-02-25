

David Ritchie (Age 65)



Of Falls Church, passed away on February 10 after a long battle with cancer.

Dave had a brilliant mind and was known for his sense of humor, even to the end.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Jack Ritchie. He is survived four sisters, Linda Duck, Lisa Ritchie, Leslie Ritchie-Chilton, and Patty Raysin; A brother, Steve Ritchie and by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to your local Democratic Party in Dave's memory.