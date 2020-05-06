

David Victor Roberts (Age 78)



Of Frederick, passed away on Friday, April 24 at Frederick Health. Born on December 31, 1941, in Mason City, IA, he was the son of John Roberts and Frances (Brown) Roberts.

David graduated from Mason City High School in Iowa, and completed several military courses in Leadership and Instructor training.

David served in the U.S. Navy where his education continued with technical training including Radar Operator, Basic Electricity and Electronics, and Anti-Air Warfare. He served on numerous ships including the USS Massey, USS Shangri La, USS Belknap, USS Newport News, USS Virginia, and USS America. David completed two tours of instructing Air Intercept Controller/Supervisor training, once at NAS Glencoe, Georgia and at Naval Station Damneck, Virginia where he retired after 23 years of active service as a Chief Operations Specialist.

After David's retirement from active duty, he continued to serve the Navy as a defense contractor with several major companies including Vitro, Northrop Grumman and CACI in positions of increasing responsibility and management for the Advanced Combat Direction System and the Surface Ship Self Defense System.

David was an active member of The American Legion in Frederick, MD, and had served as a greeter for several years with Honor Flight Chicago welcoming World War II , Korea, and Viet Nam veterans to the Washington, DC area to see the memorials honoring those veterans. David was also an active member of the Army Navy Club in Washington, DC.

David was united in marriage to Martha Hanlon on June 11, 1983. He enjoyed travelling with Martha and their dogs in their RV across the US visiting family and attending military reunions. He was fond of warm sunny days at the ballpark appreciating a good baseball game.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Roberts pf Frederick, MD; and his sons David Victor (Maria) Jewell of Olathe, KS and Mark Jewell of Goldfield, IA. Also, three granddaughters, Kayla, Madison and Paige Jewell. David also leaves an older brother Dennis in Mason City, his sisters-in-law Connie and Dolora Roberts, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers James and Donald Roberts, and a sister Carol Morris.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago at the following address: 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018

