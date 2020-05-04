

David William Roderer



David William Roderer, 74, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister and brothers, Rosalie, Paul, Dick, and Dan; his children, David and Anne; grandchildren, Nate, Alex, and Tom; and many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

David was born in Dayton, Ohio December 25, 1945 to Lawrence and Viola Frey Roderer. His birthday was always celebrated on Christmas day. He attended Chaminade High School, spent three years in the US Navy (USS Lloyd Thomas and USS Topeka), and went on to study political science at the University of Dayton and law at George Washington University. His career was primarily in banking law, including working at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and several law firms, including Jones Day.

David loved travel, beginning with his naval service and continuing throughout his life. He read widely and was an avid patron of the arts. His chess set collection, much of it collected on his travels, now resides in the National Chess Hall of Fame. He was a prolific photographer, always eager to share with others his latest set of photos chronicling both his travels and everyday life with his well-loved family. He was a gentle and generous husband, father, friend, and confidant to many.

A memorial service for David will be held at Knollwood military life plan community at a later date. Contributions may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or .