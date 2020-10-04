DAVID ROGERS

Of Herndon, VA died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his beloved wife, Glenda S. Rogers; daughters, Patricia Rogers and Melissa Parzow (Darren); and granddaughter, Emma Parzow. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. After 39 years, he retired from DoD service as a DISL/Sr. Scientist. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA 20170 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a memorial service on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. (mask must be worn both days). Additional information at