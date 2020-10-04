1/
DAVID ROGERS
Dr. David E. Rogers  
Of Herndon, VA died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his beloved wife, Glenda S. Rogers; daughters, Patricia Rogers and Melissa Parzow (Darren); and granddaughter, Emma Parzow. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. After 39 years, he retired from DoD service as a DISL/Sr. Scientist. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA 20170 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a memorial service on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. (mask must be worn both days). Additional information at www.adamsgreen.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
