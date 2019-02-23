

DAVID MAURICE RUST (Age 79)



Of Columbia, died February 12, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. David is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Gail G. Rust; loving children Amy Rust Higgins (Peter) and Dr. Harlan Rust; cherished grandchildren Clare and Sean Higgins, and Vivian and David Rust; and sister Betsy Komarnitsky.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon with services beginning at noon. More information can be found online at: