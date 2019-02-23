DAVID RUST

Notice
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen you through the..."
    - b b
  • " To the family of David Rust I would like to express my..."
    - Ms

 

DAVID MAURICE RUST (Age 79)  

Of Columbia, died February 12, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. David is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Gail G. Rust; loving children Amy Rust Higgins (Peter) and Dr. Harlan Rust; cherished grandchildren Clare and Sean Higgins, and Vivian and David Rust; and sister Betsy Komarnitsky.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon with services beginning at noon. More information can be found online at:

Funeral Home
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.