David L. Salins (Age 60)
Of Prince Frederick and Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved son of Rita S. Salins; brother of Stephen Salins, Dan (Maura) Salins, and Karen Salins-Hof. Beloved uncle of Luke and Jenna Salins; Kelsey, Eric, and Stephanie Hof. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Salins. He is survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Flower Hill Community Center, 8100 Mountain Laurel Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Montgomery County Hospice Casey House at: montgomeryhospice.org
, or Mutts Matter Rescue at: muttsmatterrescue.org
.