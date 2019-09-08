The Washington Post

DAVID SALINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID SALINS.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flower Hill Community Center,
8100 Mountain Laurel Lane
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

David L. Salins (Age 60)  

Of Prince Frederick and Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved son of Rita S. Salins; brother of Stephen Salins, Dan (Maura) Salins, and Karen Salins-Hof. Beloved uncle of Luke and Jenna Salins; Kelsey, Eric, and Stephanie Hof. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Salins. He is survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Flower Hill Community Center, 8100 Mountain Laurel Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Montgomery County Hospice Casey House at: montgomeryhospice.org, or Mutts Matter Rescue at: muttsmatterrescue.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.