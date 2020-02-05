David K. Schneider
On Monday, February 3, 2020 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved husband of Victoria Schneider; devoted father of Jenna and Elise Schneider; cherished son of Milton Schneider and the late Barbara Schneider; and loving brother of Ron Schneider (Barbara Hoss-Schneider). Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Victoria Schneider following the interment and resuming Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a shiva minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.