DAVID SEILER

David M. Seiler (Age 80)  

Of Ocean View, DE formerly of Mitchellville, MD passed away October 17, 2019.
David served as a sergeant on the Metropolitan Police Department for 19 years before becoming a highway safety specialist for NHTSA retiring in 2007.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen M. (Gillis) Seiler; five children, Mary Snow, David Seiler, Andrew Seiler (Terri), Timothy Seiler and Matthew Seiler (Kim); nine grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Alan Seiler (Rose Marie) and Larry Seiler (Rosanne); a sister-in-law, Pauline Seiler and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE, where friends and family may visit after 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in David's memory to Gonzaga College High School, Attn. Advancement Office, 19 Eye St., NW, Washington, DC 20001.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
