DAVID SEILER
DAVID H. SEILER  
)n July 23, 2020, David H. Seiler, age 58, loving son of David M. (deceased) and Kathleen. Loving father of Aaron Douglas and grandfather of Aaron Douglas, Jr. Loving brother of Mary Kay Snow, Andrew (Terri), Timothy and Matthew (Kim). Loving uncle to nine nieces and nephews. David was a member of the Lanham Boys and Girls Club from 1967-1979, where he was in the boxing program and played football and baseball. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1980 where he played football and baseball. David's large extended family and many friends will greatly miss him. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, DE with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
