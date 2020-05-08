

DAVID OLIVER SEWELL



David Oliver Sewell, age 80, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

Born in Timaru, New Zealand, to the late Oliver and late Maud, David earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Zealand, a Masters in Economics from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Duke University in America. In Canada, David became a professor at Queen's University, followed by executive roles with the Government of Canada and the Economics Council of Canada. In 1992, David joined the World Bank in Washington, DC, where his work took him to the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.

David will be remembered as an economist, father, world traveler, and oenophile, but most of all he will be missed for his sense of humour. A memorial service will be planned for a future date, but until then please raise a glass of pinot in David's memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.