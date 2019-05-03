The Washington Post

DAVID SMITH (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
McCutcheon's Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Rd
Waynesboro, VA
22980
(540)-943-6938
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Waynesboro, VA
Notice
DAVID N. P. SMITH (Age 89)  

"Smitty" Sonny, and Uncle Sonny", formerly of Waynesboro, of Washington, DC passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Washington, DC. He was born on February 2, 1930 in Augusta County, VA to the late Vernon and Marie (Redd) Stewart. He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Silver Spring, MD. He was a highly decorated Korean War Conflict Veteran and retired from the Department of Interior. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Pamela Arnette and one sister, Elzena Woodson. David is survived by his son, Hans Pryor, Sr.; daughter, Kathy Pullen; step-daughter, Veronica Key; step-son, Tyrone Curry; two grandchildren, Hans Pryor, Jr. and Keisha Pullen-Perry (Damone); two great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by a devoted companion of over 30 years Priscilla McClain; her daughters, Anne and Laura McClain. He will be missed by a four-legged mixed Cocker Spaniel, Sophie.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 noon at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waynesboro, VA. Burial will be done at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon's Funeral Home. (540) 943-6938.
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2019
