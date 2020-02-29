

David R. Spivock



David Roy Spivock, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Mr. Spivock was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and served as the Chief of Communications and Electronics for the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He was a loving family man and devoted Papa to his three grandchildren. He loved to travel in his RV, was a Big Band drummer, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was always ready for a party.

Mr. Spivock is survived by his loving children, Susan Smith, and David (Carolyn) Spivock, Jr., and grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Brendan Spivock, and Nicholas Spivock. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alice Spivock, son, Michael Spivock, and his parents, Fannie and Sol Spivock.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace, 15663 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Tuesday, March 3, at 12:30 p.m. with a viewing beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery - Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.