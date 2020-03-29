The Washington Post

Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
DAVID LOUIS STEVENSON, III  

On Saturday, March 21, 2020 at George Washington University Hospital.Loving and devoted husband of Janice Stevenson, beloved father of Brian Stevenson and Christopher Stevenson (Oneika). He is also survived by two grandchildren, three sisters, three brothers, six sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Stevenson may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, March 30 from 10 a.m., until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
