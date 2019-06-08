David Augustine Sweeney
(Age 91)
On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Mary Alice Sweeney; father of Sheila (Chas), Ellen, Stephen (Debbie), Jerome (Kathi) and Teresa (Melanee). Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Sydney, Jack, Anna and Hill. Brother of Bill (Bea) and Teresa Sweeney. Relatives and Friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD. Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Grace at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin's University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey, WA 98503.