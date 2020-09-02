DAVID TAYLOR



DAVID EUGENE TAYLOR

David Eugene Taylor, age 79, of White Plains, met the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941 in English, West Virginia to Lundy Sanders, Sr. and Ruth Ester Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and son David E. Taylor II. Surviving are his devoted and loving wife, Rev. Sandra Sue Whitt Taylor; daughter, Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cox (Donald), and daughter-in-law, Teri Taylor. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, and two sisters. Friends may call on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Friday September 4 at 12 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 305 E. Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.



