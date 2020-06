Or Copy this URL to Share

David Lamar Teasley

Of Fairfax, VA formerly of Capitol Hill, DC, died on June 7, 2020. Survived by two brothers, three sisters, a large family, and many friends. Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Rd., Peachtree City GA 30269.



